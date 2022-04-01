Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: Not inviting 'The Kashmir Files' team, drunk tweet to PM Modi - controversies courted by the comedian

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on Saturday.

Born on April 2, 1981, Kapil became a household name with his popular show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. The comedian shot to fame as he interacted with several celebs on his show, right from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

At present, he is the host of the show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

But his career has not been a smooth sail as time and again, the comedian has been in news for courting controversies, some more serious than others. After years of a thrilling career, he even experienced a lull for a couple of years, before finally getting back on his feat and reviving his show.

On the comedian-actor's birthday, here's a look at 5 times Kapil courted controversies:

- 'The Kashmir Files' controvery

Recently, Kapil was in news after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that the comedian refused to invite the film's team on the show as they were not 'stars'. However, Kapil refuted the allegations and even Anupam Kher informed later that the cast and crew did not feature on the show, as it is a rather lighthearted one, while their film addressed a serious story.

- Tiff with Akshay Kumar

Kapil also recently seemed to have upset one of the most loyal guests on his show -- Akshay Kumar. During the promotions of 'Bachchhan Paandey', Akshay reportedly refused to promote his film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as the comedian had mocked him for his interview with PM Modi. However, Kapil later clarified that it was just a misunderstanding and the team of 'Bachchhan Paandey' then promoted their film on his talk show.

- Drunk tweeting PM Modi

In 2016, Kapil had raised eyebrows after he took to his Twitter account and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 'achhe din'. The now-deleted tweet read, "Yeh hain aapke achhe din? @narendramodi. I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5 years n still I have to pay Rs 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi."

However, he later clarified that it was only a drunk tweet and that he was under the influence of alcohol when he wrote it. He also revealed that he took of to Maldives for over a week as soon as he realised the blunder he had made.

- Mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover

Kapil's infamous fight with comedian-actor Sunil Grover on a flight is probably one of the biggest controversies of his life. He had reportedly abused Grover and even held him by his collar and slapped him while he was drunk.

- When Kapil offended the Kayastha community

Kapil Sharma got into trouble for one his jokes which aired on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He apparently cracked a joke on the deity of the Kayastha community, Chitragupt, post which they threatened to boycott him. He then publically apologised to the Kayastha community and mentioned that he did not intend to hurt their sentiments.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:32 PM IST