Kapil Sharma apologises to fan who travelled from Lucknow to meet him but wasn't allowed on his show sets

Actor, host and comedian Kapil Sharma enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He often interacts with his fans and followers on Twitter.

On Wednesday, he even apologised to one of his fans who came to Mumbai from Lucknow to meet Kapil.

Taking to Twitter, the fan shared a sketch he made of Kapil and expressed his disappointment. He wrote, "“Hii @KapilSharmaK9 sir myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir @ManushiChhillar mam ka n aapke pure team member ke liye Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me, Lucknow se aaiya tha main itna dur se."

Moments after he shared the tweet, Kapil expressed love and gratitude for his gesture and apologised for the inconvenience that the fan had to face.

The comedian replied, "Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love."

Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love ❤️🙏 https://t.co/FtC70p8Nz0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 11, 2022

Kapil's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the most-loved shows on television. Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', appeared on the show.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will also be seen in the show.

Kapil started his own celebrity chat show called 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' in 2013. He became a household name shortly after. He went on to star as the lead actor in films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'. Kapil is now at a level where he is also the producer of his show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', along with the channel. Recently, the comedian also featured on an OTT platform with his stand-up special, 'Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet'.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:22 PM IST