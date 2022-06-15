Jay Bhanushali reveals what it took to get his big break in television

Jay Bhanushali, who is known for his anchoring in some of India’s top reality shows such as 'Dance India Dance', 'Indian Idol', 'Super Star Singer', 'Voice India' and many more along with an iconic character Neev in TV show 'Kayamath' (2007), has became a youth icon for the country, an inspiration for the ones wanting to persuade their career in Bollywood.

As charming as it sounds, but did you know that it was not at all an easy journey for the star to achieve the feathers added to his cap to date.

Jay, who hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was initially interested in cricket during his school days, however, he always had in mind to be a part of entertainment industry, he shifted to Mumbai for his further education, Jay says, “During that time my sister Hetal Bhanushali suggested me to try modelling on which I never thought about, but later I changed my mind and worked on her suggestion."

It was also noted that Bhanushali had to undergo tons of auditions and screen tests to get that one big break. Nevertheless, tables turned for the star post 2004, as Jay started catching eyes as he became a part of commercials like Motorola, Pepsi, Rediffmail and more.

Impressed by Jay Bhanushali’s work ace television producer Ektaa Kapoor offered him a lead role Neev Shergill in her show 'Kayamath', to which Jay received tremendous lauding for. There was no looking back for the star there after as he conquered his position an an ace host of the for the top-rated shows of the country.

Jay, concluded on the same stating, “The journey is not easy. It has a number of ups and downs. It took me 2000 auditions to get that breakthrough. Double the number of sleepless nights and hard work to get where I am today.”

Jay, is currently hosting 'DID Little Masters', and has a number of projects in the pipeline.