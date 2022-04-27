'Itne gande messages, I don't believe my eyes': Pratik Sehajpal urges his fans to stop trolling people

Actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Pratik Sehajpal on Wednesday took to his Twitter and urged his fans to stop trolling other celebrities.

He even apologised to those who received mean comments in his name.

Pratik reacted to a recent fan war on social media as it turned nasty when his fans targetted and trolled other celebs.

He tweeted, "Guys stop trolling people. I don't believe me eyes... itne gande messages. Tum meri Fam ke nahi ho sakte kyunki itna hate and such bad messages #PratikFam can't send. And to everyone facing this trolling in my name, I'm really sorry! Please ignore these trollers."

Guys stop trolling people. I don't believe me eyes... itne gande messages. Tum meri Fam ke nahi ho sakte kyunki itna hate and such bad messages #PratikFam can't send. And to everyone facing this trolling in my name, I'm really sorry! Please ignore these trollers! — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 27, 2022

In a follow up tweet, he wrote, "Thank you #PratikFam for understanding! Love you."

Pratik first participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and then in the latest season of 'Bigg Boss'. While he emerged as the first runner up, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pratik has been riding high on the success of his projects post 'Bigg Boss 15'. He was seen in several music videos after the reality show.

Pratik was in the news recently after his 'Tu Laut Aa' co-star Kanishka Kapoor accused him of editing out her scenes in their music video. On the other hand, his romantic single with Sandeepa Dhar ' Dua Karo' was officially released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:19 PM IST