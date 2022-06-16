'I am happy that I have survived in this tough industry', says 'Aarya' actor Namit Das

Actor Namit Das, who is best known for his acting prowess in the television show 'Sumit Sambhal Lega' as well as web series like 'Aarya' and 'A Suitable Boy' has now come on board for Zee Theatre teleplay ‘Bombay Talkies’.

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Namit shares his experience in the entertainment industry, memories of doing theatre, future plans as an artist, and more.

Namit’s earliest memories of growing up in the maximum city are of staying with his parents at a paying guest accommodation in Mahim. Interestingly his family shared the space with actress Pallavi Joshi’s mother.

Das, who found himself doing theatre at an early age, recalls performing at Prithvi and NCPA. He reminisces, “Back then, things were very different and easy-going. I remember auditioning for a play called 'Noises Off' in 2003 when I was just 17-18 years old. I was still in college and it was pretty cool to be studying during the day and doing professional theatre in the evening.”

Having worked on major projects such as ‘Wake Up Sid’ starring Ranbir Kapoor-Konkona Sen, and ‘Sui Dhaaga’ with Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma, Namit believes that those who are starting from zero in the field of acting, should sign up for theatre since it is a good place to begin.

He states, “It is very rewarding to introduce yourself to this community art form, to sit with like-minded people, to discuss plays and be taught the discipline of performing on stage. But it's not necessary to be a theatre actor if you want to perform in front of the camera because I feel these two mediums are totally different.”

Namit re-established himself in showbiz after playing the lead in the hit television show ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’ and co-starring in the web series ‘Aarya’ with Sushmita Sen. The actor calls them milestones that he treasures.

He elaborates, “I gained a lot of appreciation and joy from these shows. Every artist experiences similar definitive moments that people might remember. There have been many unreleased films too which have been milestones for me but I don’t think people know about them. But I have learned a lot during this journey and the lessons will stay with me through every new project that I do. Sometimes you feel as if you have arrived and then you feel you haven’t. I guess fame and visibility are not in our hands. The only thing that you can do is to work hard and not give up.”

For Namit, fame is a double-edged sword that comes with a ton of responsibility. He asserts that one has to be sensitive and aware of where they are and the power they possess. The actor, who has been working for nearly two decades says that his experiences were part sweet and part bitter.

He says, “I am very happy that I have survived and anyone who has survived in this tough industry, should be given due credit, love, and respect. It’s not as if I’m expecting to be celebrated but I do feel very happy, and very fortunate that I have been able to do what I wanted to do. I see a lot of people around who gave up after a point of time but that didn’t happen with me. I’m just happy to have come this far. I am here with a certain ambition and purpose and I want to reach my goals but primarily, I want to do good roles, be part of good stories and do many other things apart from acting. I want to write and direct as well.”

Speaking about his role in the teleplay ‘Bombay Talkies’, Namit says, “I relate to Shobhit Patel the most. He is someone who is really stuck between two situations and at some level, I identified with that. Vickram Kapadia who was directing me said that certain turning points determine the course of your life and Shobhit is facing exactly that dilemma where he doesn't know whether he should go ahead or stay back. Once he makes a definite choice, life too begins to carve its own path.”

On a parting note, Namit reveals that going forward he would like to be a part of content that makes sense, touches people, and connects with them.

“I don’t think I like this word, ‘content’ too much. It is thrown around frivolously these days without any understanding. 'Content' makes entertainment sound so technical, so soulless and insubstantial like fluff almost. Entertainment is so much more and if you are asking what kind of entertainment do I wish to be a part of, I would say, the kind that reaches out to people, has something important to say, and really stays with them,” he signs off.