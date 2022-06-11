From private yacht to suite decorated with flowers, here's how Karan Kundrra made Tejasswi Prakash's birthday special

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got together on 'Bigg Boss 15', he has made girls swoon over every single cute gesture he has made towards her. Recently, Tejasswi celebrated her birthday and Karan went overboard to make his lady love feel special.

A source revealed, “Karan took Tejasswi to Goa to spend her birthday. He went all out to ensure that she brought in her birthday in style. He had thought through every single detail for her birthday and was very well-planned about it all. From organising a private yacht for Tejasswi to bringing in her birthday with cake at their suite fully decorated with flowers to surprising her throughout the day with everything she loves, Karan made sure it was the best birthday she ever had!”

His endearing ways have won the hearts of fans all over the country in the past too. When his girlfriend Tejasswi, who was his co-contestant on 'Bigg Boss 15' emerged winner, he hosted a lavish party at her home to celebrate her win.

In another thoughtful moment, on Valentine’s Day this year, Karan surprised Tejasswi by offering her 121 roses – one for every day they spent together in the 'Bigg Boss' house. He is often seen surprising her on the sets of her show 'Naagin 6'.

He was also caught making Tejasswi’s bed for her in a cute video. So thoughtful is he in everything he does for her, that she herself has declared him as the ‘best boyfriend in the world’.