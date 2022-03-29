Charu Asopa puts divorce rumours to rest, shares romantic photos with husband Rajeev Sen

Amidst reports of trouble with husband Rajeev Sen, television actress Charu Asopa shared several photos from their Kashmir vacation. The pictures also feature their baby girl Ziana.

Taking to Instagram, Charu posted a series of photos in which they can be seen enjoying in a garden with their daughter.

Charu looks stunning in a yellow and white saree. The actors also posed for several romantic selfies.

"Tulip garden 🪴 with family ❤️ Flowers are happy things," she captioned her post. Take a look:

For those unversed, a few weeks back, Rajeev had shared a photo of his four months old daughter and said that he is missing her a lot. Charu had reportedly left for her hometown, Bikaner, a few days ago with her little daughter.

"Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you... Haven't seen you for the longest time... Come jaldi se and play with me," Rajeev had posted.

Moments after Rajeev shared his post, fans wondered if their marriage is going through a rough patch. It may be mentioned that Charu and Rajeev did not post their usual happy pictures together on social media platforms.

After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019, in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:54 PM IST