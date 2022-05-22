Cannes 2022: Hina Khan launches 'Country of Blind' poster at India Pavilion

Actress Hina Khan is currently winning hearts and fans at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 that is underway at the French Rivera.

The actress and Cannes seem to have a very special connection. Hina's debut at the film festival in 2019 saw her launch the poster of her debut film 'Lines'. And her second outing at the festival is seeing her launch the poster of her second film 'Country of Blind'.

'Country of Blind' is an Indo-English outing where Hina plays the role of a blind woman. Based in the 1800s timeline, 'Country of Blind' showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are living a happy and fulfilled life.

The poster for 'Country of Blind' was launched at the India Pavilion where Hina got a chance to talk about her movie and its significance among other things. She recalled anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

'Country of Blind' is based on H.G. Wells' novel 'The Country of the Blind'. It has been directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero's Faar Better Films.

