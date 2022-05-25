Cannes 2022: Helly Shah reveals her dress didn't arrive on time, says 'it was a struggle altogether'

Popular television actress Helly Shah made her debut at 75th Cannes Film Festival to unveil the poster of her first film 'Kaya Palat'.

Helly's red carpet looks grabbed everyone's attention at the fest. However, during an interaction with Brut India, Helly revealed her struggle with the wardrobe and her ordeal with heels at Cannes.

The actress had only 4-5 days to prepare for her Cannes debut. Helly shared, "Heels are never comfortable. But you just have to wear them because it looks graceful and nice. Mere pair chhill chuke hain. (My feet are also hurt.) I’m not kidding. But, you have to do what you have to do."

She also revealed that her dress didn’t arrive on time, which led to chaos. "I was panicking. My outfit was not ready. When I tried the dress, we literally had to stitch the dress after I wore it. It was a struggle altogether," she said.

On Instagram, Helly had shared a series of pictures posing in a shimmery green-hued gown with a cape and plunging neckline. In another post, she was seen posing with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at some of her photos here:

Helly has been massively followed for her impressive acting skills. She has been in the industry for almost a decade and has been a renowned name in daily soaps.

Her acting journey started as a 13-year-old going from theatre to making her debut in the daily drama serial 'Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal' in 2011 at the age of 15.

Helly was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2'. Since the show went off air, Helly has given time to herself and was waiting to do something fresh and new roles.

