Can you spot comedy king Kapil Sharma in this viral picture?

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who featured in films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', is all set to enthral the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Shahana Goswami.

As per a statement, in Nandita Das' directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.

On Friday, a picture of Kapil sitting on a bike, dressed up as a food delivery agent went viral. The Twitter user wrote, “Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person).”

Kapil quote-tweeted the same and replied, “Kisi ko batana matt (Don't tell anyone else about it).”

Kapil is currently shooting for the film in Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday, he met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil shared a slew of pictures from his meeting with the CM and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the honourable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home. your heart is as beautiful like your state."

"#Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples," he added.

Excited to work with Nandita, Kapil had earlier said, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

He added, "An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film."

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:05 AM IST