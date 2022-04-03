Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome baby boy; Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani and others congratulate them

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Sunday (April 3).

Taking to Instagram, Bharti shared the happy news with her fans and followers along with an adorable photo from her maternity photoshoot.

"It’s a BOY," she captioned the photo and also added a red heart emoticon. Haarsh also shared the same post on his social media handle.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after they made the announcement, fans and their industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes.

"Ohhhhh myyyy gawddddd 😍😍😍😍 many many congratulations," actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote.

Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Yayyyyyyyyyyy," and Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Congratulations."

Other celebs including Rahul Vaidya, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal and others also congratulated the couple.

Until yesterday, Bharti was hosting the new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' with Haarsh. The comedian was proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

ALSO READ Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in adorable pictures from maternity shoot

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:34 PM IST