'Bandini' actress Chhavi Mittal opens up on battling breast cancer; says 'It’s not going to be easy...'

Television actress Chhavi Mittal on Saturday revealed that she was fighting breast cancer.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Chhavi poured her heart out on battling the disease. "Dear breasts, this is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer," she wrote.

She added, "It is not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different."

Chhavi also lauded other cancer survivors and thanked her friends for supporting her. "A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today.

And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the post, her colleagues and co-stars from the industry sent her love and dropped motivational comments for her. Among those who sent her their good wishes were Karan Grover, Vandana Sajnani, Pooja Gor, Manasi Parekh and others.

On the professional front, Chhavi has starred in a number of television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', 'Naagin', 'Viraasat' and 'Krishnadasi', among others.

She was also a part of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's romantic drama 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:15 PM IST