'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Reena Aggarwal: 'Want filmmakers to know that I'm versatile and not give my talent a tag'

Actress Reena Aggarwal's film 'Alpha Beta Gamma' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and her happiness knew no bounds after that.

After the film's release, Reena feels that all the filmmakers should now perceive her as a versatile actor and not give her a tag as she comes from a specific medium.

The 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor says, "Post Alpha Beta Gamma, I want the makers to know that I am versatile in my art and not give my talent a tag. As an actor, I want to explore different mediums, ie. web, films, etc."

Furthermore, she expressed her disappointment on actors being put under a certain predicate. She adds, "It is indeed very sad that makers in our country put you in a certain predicate after you've been working on a medium for long. But the good part is, now with the evolution and introduction of OTT, I feel actors are and should get opportunities on the basis of their talent."

On the professional front, Reena is known for starring in shows like 'Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal' and 'Balika Vadhu' among others. She is currently winning hearts as Vedhika in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'.