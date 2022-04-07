Asha Negi spills the tea on her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani: 'Many said she’s a film actor, why will she date him'

Television-turned-film actress Asha Negi, who is currently promoting the third season of her web series ‘Abhay’ spilled the tea on her ugly breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani.

After dating for almost 6 years, telly land's 'it' couple Rithvik and Asha called it quits.

The couple who became a household name after their debut show 'Pavitra Rishta', broke up in 2020.

In an interview with Indian Express, Asha revealed that there were many who tried to pull her down back then and blamed her for being too ambitious, which led to their relationship falling apart.

She shared, “There were many who said that she has done a film and broken up. They said, ‘Ab toh film actor ban gayi hai, why will she date him (Now that she is a film actor, why will she date him).’ That’s how people judge without a thought. They create their own perspective, which is so sad. Whatever happened, it was between me and him. There is a lot of love and respect among us, and I don’t think anyone else should bother.”

For those unversed, Asha made her film debut with Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’.

Earlier, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Rithvik had said, “It was a new phase of my life as we shared a beautiful relationship. Asha added so much to my life when we were together. And, now, I am moving ahead."

Meanwhile, Asha will reprise her role as Sonam in 'Abhay' season 3.

Zee5 Original 'Abhay' S3 is directed by Ken Ghosh. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal. The show's third season premieres on April 8, 2022 on Zee5.

