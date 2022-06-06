‘Ardh’ actress Rubina Dilaik on making her film debut with OTT: ‘The medium does not matter to me’

Weeks after ZEE5 dropped the trailer of the film titled ‘Ardh’ starring Rubina Dilaik, the actress speaks about why she is glad that her debut will happen over OTT.

Rubina says, “Premiering my film on OTT is a great initiative and Palash was very clear from the beginning that Ardh was supposed to be released on OTT. We are glad that ZEE5 welcomed us with open arms, and I am sure that it is going to be a great association. The medium does not matter to me because as an artist it is more about the content, story, script and the characters than the medium. The medium is just a mode of narrating that story to the audience so it doesn't matter.”

Also starring Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, ‘Ardh’ has been written and directed by Palash Muchhal. The movie marks Rubina Dilaik’s debut in films and portrays Rajpal Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Ardh’ showcases how a small-town guy, Shiva (Rajpal Yadav) struggles to become an actor in the city of dreams, Mumbai despite being a great theatre actor. Now to survive in the city and earn his bread and butter, he pretends to be a transgender (Parvati) with the support of his wife (Rubina Dilaik) and seeks money in the local trains and at the signals in Mumbai. It is the story of a dreamer in the city of dreams and goes on to explore whether he manages to fulfil his dreams, or his dreams get crushed in this fast-paced, cut-throat city of Mumbai.

The voice-over of the film has been done by the popular and legendary actor, Jackie Shroff and the songs are sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rubina Dilaik, Divya Kumar, Parry G and Amit Mishra. Composed by the writer and director, Palash Muchhal, the audience will get to witness 6 songs as part of the film.

Palash Muchhal said, “Ardh is the story of almost every dreamer in Mumbai and we've tried to keep the movie as close to reality as possible. It's something that a lot of people will connect to as it's the story of the people”.

Rajpal Yadav said, “Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true. Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors. In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati who are fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honoured to be telling it”.

‘Ardh’ will be streamed on ZEE5 from June 10.

Read Also Sexy Rubina Dilaik sets the internet ablaze as she chills by the pool in a skimpy green bikini