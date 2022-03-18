Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Holi Party: Jay Bhanushali, Rahul Mahajan and other celebs attend; see inside photos

Newly-wed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted one of the most exciting Holi parties for their industry friends and family in Mumbai on Friday.

This year, Ankita and Vicky are celebrating their first Holi together as a married couple, and they wanted to celebrate the joyous occasion with all their friends and family.

In the photos from the party, Ankita and Vicky can be seen applying colors on each other.

Several celebrities who attended the Holi bash include, Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Jay Bbhanushali and others.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Ankita are earning wide acclaim for their impressive showdown in the show 'Smart Jodi'. The show also stars Arjun Bijlani with his wife Neha with veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, among others.

Ankita and Vicky dated for a couple years before taking the plunge on December 14, 2021.

While Vicky is an entrepreneur, Ankita became a household name with the portrayal of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' and in 2020, she also featured in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:47 PM IST