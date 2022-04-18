Akash Singh is the winner of ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’: 'It all feels so surreal'

Talent and passion are considered to be the key ingredients for success and the exceptionally talented contestants of COLORS’ ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ presented by Uber Auto are a testimony to it. After enthralling the viewers with some breath-taking acts and performances, it is time to draw curtains on the first season of the show. After giving a fierce competition to finalists Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb, Akash Singh has emerged as the winner of this season! He was bestowed with the trophy and a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs, whereas ‘Yo Highness’ bagged the runner up’s spot and was awarded INR 5 lakhs.

Since its launch, ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ witnessed the rise of contenders who showcased their talents and stunned the viewers and judges alike. The first season of this homegrown venture set a new benchmark for giving a platform to talented individuals from across the country. They received guidance and mentorship from the esteemed panel of judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the show brought immense joy and laughter making it a memorable journey for everyone.

Akash Singh made a tremendous start to the season on the back of his electrifying dance performances and instantly established himself as a promising contender of this season. His incredible hunar soon caught the eye of judge Parineeti, who looked after him and even forged a brother- sister like relationship during the season. She not only motivated him but also supported him immensely. Throughout his journey, Akash experienced his own share of setbacks in this competition but he resiliently rose to this challenge by raising his game even higher to become the reigning champion in this race of talent.

Having won the first season of ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’, Akash Singh said, “I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it. I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to COLORS for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey!”

‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ finale was packed with many unforgettable highlights that made this evening even more spectacular. The judges were also joined by the team of COLORS’ new kids dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji as well as host Karan Kundrra. They were accompanied by some of their brilliant little performers to give the audience glimpse into the new season.

For this special night, Parineeti captivated everyone with her melodious voice as she sang ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, whereas Karan Johar performed to ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ and ‘Maahi Ve’. But the moment that swept everyone off their feet was when Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar shook a leg together to Alia Bhatt’s songs ‘Radha’ and ‘Dholida’. The celebrations of Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding on the show as well when everyone became baratis and danced to congratulate Neetu Kapoor on this joyous occasion.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:30 AM IST