Teji Mandi Explains: Will Tata Neu capture the super app market?

What’s Happening?

The term ‘Super App’ was coined in 2010 by Blackberry founder Mike Lazaridis. One super app that continues to remain the market leader is Amazon. Joining this exclusive list is Tata Neu, an all-in-one app developed by the Tata Group.

Tata Neu is different from its peers because it will offer flight bookings, insurance services, grocery shopping, electronics and clothing delivery etc. All Tata brands, and others, will be available on Tata Neu. Since it will offer a myriad of services, it cannot be compared with Amazon. Therefore, it can be said that Tata Neu could be a complete game-changer.

Pros & Cons

The biggest pro is instead of going to the shopping mall, one can get anything delivered to their doorstep. Tata Neu is like a virtual shopping mall. Moreover, smartphones have limited storage and memory. A single super app is better than multiple apps. This will save storage space for users.

Tata Group and Reliance Industries already have the upper hand in several sectors. Integrating all services into one app will give them guns to further monopolise. It becomes an entry barrier for other companies. Also, there’s a threat to privacy since super apps will have all your personal information and other data. So these concerns will remain in the picture and have to be looked upon.

What Lies Ahead?

Tata Neu is currently available only to Tata Group employees for testing. For the company, the super app will promote brand loyalty. This will bring all the Tata brands into the public eye. But before the official launch, Tata Neu will have to work on several areas - logistics, data privacy, hiring etc. Once all of this falls into place, Tata Neu could be the go-to app for everyone.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:20 PM IST