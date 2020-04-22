Zomato makes it mandatory for delivery partners to install and use Aarogya Setu App

Gurugram --- Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday announced that it has mandated each of its delivery partners to install and use the Aarogya Setu App -- which is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and make its information accessible to the common people.

This app also helps in finding out corona positive people present nearby.

The idea is to keep individuals, as well as the authorities, informed in case the delivery partners, have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus to prevent further spread.

"We are also going to showcase that our delivery partners are using the Aarogya Setu app on the Zomato app so that our users feel confident in getting their essentials home-delivered, and not step out," the food delivery platform said in a statement.

"This is the first time we have mandated our delivery partners to do anything special. For what it's worth, we have never even mandated our delivery partners to wear the ubiquitous red t-shirt," the company added.

With this feature, the Zomato hopes to fulfil two main objectives: one -- in case its delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area, authorities will know at the earliest.

This will instantly enable them to isolate the delivery partner and support him/her for quarantine and treatment.

Second-- in case everything's showing okay on the app, then a user knows for sure that whichever delivery partner is bringing their order to the doorstep is most likely safe and aware

"We also encourage our users to download the Aarogya Setu app," the company said.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation urged the countrymen to download the Aarogya Setu app.