Xioami’s take on Moto Razr is a foldable phone with pop-up selfie camera

According to the patent, the device could have a clamshell design and has a vertically foldable option, quite like the flip phones from yesteryears. That’s not all, the phone may also come with a flip-up selfie camera.

When folded in half, the camera setup looks like a huge notch on a small display. This notch like section not only houses the camera but other sensors too and can show notifications as well.

Once the device is unfolded, it shows off a huge bezel-less, notch-less display and the triple camera setup would now hide at the back. This camera could flip open when required, somewhat like the one present on Asus 6z.

According to Lets Go Digital, the patent was provided on December 6th. As of now, it is not clear if Xiaomi has any plans to launch such a phone, however, we can only hope that this project gets to see the light of day and is not too expensive like the current foldable phones.

Source: Lets Go Digital