Xioami’s take on Moto Razr is a foldable phone with pop-up selfie camera

Foldable phones have arrived already. First-generation foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, Moto Razr, and Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha have shown that future smartphones will have unconventional designs.
It looks like Xiaomi may be working on another foldable smartphone with a design similar to the Moto Razr but with an interesting take on the camera setup. A patent application for this device was filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in August last year and has been approved now.
According to the patent, the device could have a clamshell design and has a vertically foldable option, quite like the flip phones from yesteryears. That’s not all, the phone may also come with a flip-up selfie camera.
When folded in half, the camera setup looks like a huge notch on a small display. This notch like section not only houses the camera but other sensors too and can show notifications as well.
Once the device is unfolded, it shows off a huge bezel-less, notch-less display and the triple camera setup would now hide at the back. This camera could flip open when required, somewhat like the one present on Asus 6z.
According to Lets Go Digital, the patent was provided on December 6th. As of now, it is not clear if Xiaomi has any plans to launch such a phone, however, we can only hope that this project gets to see the light of day and is not too expensive like the current foldable phones.
Source: Lets Go Digital
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)