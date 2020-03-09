Xiaomi's Mi 10 series slated for global launch on March 27

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi was supposed to unveil the Mi 10 series on February 23 at a pre-MWC event which was cancelled and now the company is all set to launch the devices via an online event on March 27.

The launch will be live-streamed on the official Xiaomi accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

The company has already launched the Mi 10 lineup in the Chinese market almost a month back.