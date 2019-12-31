Xiaomi Watch Color with circular dial to be unveiled in Jan

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is set to launch Watch Color on its home turf on January 3. The smartwatch looks a lot like Huami's Amazfit GTR with a circular dial and colourful watch straps, according to a teaser shared by Xiaomis sub-brand Mijia on their official Weibo account.

From the teasers, we know the Xiaomi Watch Color is packing a circular display which is believed to come with a 1.39-inch diagonal and 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

It will likely support all the standard fitness tracking features as well as heart rate sensor, accelerometer and barometer. It's also expected to be swim-proof as teased by one of the product images, GSMArena reported on Monday.

The Xiaomi Watch Color is also likely to come in at least three casing colours -- silver, gold and black.

Xiaomi claims that the Xiaomi Watch Color can provide up to 14 days worth of battery life on a single charge. The Watch Color also comes with NFC and Xiaomi voice assistant, but both of these are likely to remain specific to the Chinese market, according to XDA Developers.