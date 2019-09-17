Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 launched, comes with heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and AMOLED display

Xiaomi has launched the successor to the Mi Band 3 today at its Smart Living 2020 event. The Mi Smart Band 4 is finally here and it comes loaded with a host of features that are set to make it a better value for money proposition that its predecessor. The wearable fitness device retails with a starting price of Rs 2,299 and will be available for sale from September 19 on: Mi Home store, Mi.com, and Amazon.in.

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a larger display than the Mi Band 3 and comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch display giving out a resolution of 240 x 120p. It is worthy to note that this is the first time that Xiaomi has incorporated a coloured display on a band device. Not only this, enhanced protection for the band is offered by a layer of 2.5D curved glass.

The Mi Smart Band 4 is designed to complement an active lifestyle and hence, comes with water-resistant capability of up to a depth of 50m. You don’t have to worry about battery life as Xiaomi claims that the Smart Band 4 can go on for 20 days on a single charge and is claimed to fully charge under two hours.

Xiaomi has not skimped on features with Mi Smart Band 4 packing a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, swim stroke recognition, music/volume control and proximity sensor among others. It can also show you incoming notifications, weather forecast, alarm, timer, stopwatch etc. Cycling, running, jogging and swimming are some of the activities that the MI Smart Band 4 can detect easily.