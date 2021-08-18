Advertisement

Multiple award-winning company XGIMI has launched its eagerly awaited, state-of-the art projector series to elevate home entertainment to a new level in India.

Under the umbrella of its celebrated Horizon Series, XGIMI India is offering two trailblazing products, HORIZON and HORIZON PRO. The pre-orders are already on their way.

Mr.Sushil Motwani, the official India Representative for XGIMI in India says, “Home entertainment is no longer a luxury segment but an essential one in these times. For those missing out on larger-than-life cinematic experiences right now, the XGIMI's Horizon Series projectors are the perfect answer. They are extremely adaptable to different spaces, lifestyle and usage habits. They are handy, energy efficient and easy to operate and extremely portable that they can even travel with you. These products are not meant to be lifestyle statements but to serve a way of life.”

An overview of the newly launched products:

HORIZON

The HORIZON is a power-packed and intuitive true FHD home projector with premium features. It easily finds the perfect FHD picture and boasts immersive, industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon that instantly transports you to a movie theatre.

The Features

HORIZON combines the most powerful imaging features from XGIMI and makes them even more adaptable with a built-in AI optical sensor. With low latency, stunning contrast, and integrated optics, HORIZON blends quality and consistency seamlessly.

The Specifications

HORIZON offers a 1920x1080 (Full HD) resolution. The Image Size varies from 30 to 300 inches. Its in-built sound system includes two 8W 45mm Harman/Kardon Speakers. It weighs just 2.9kg. The Lamp Life is 25,000 Hours and it comes with an Android TV 10.0 with a Built-in Google Assistant. The Display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. It also has an Intelligent Screen Adaptation of 40° Auto Keystone Correction.

Pricing - Priced at Rs.1,25,000/-

HORIZON PRO

The HORIZON Pro is versatile, intuitive, powerful and yet easy to use true 4K home projector from XGIMI. With effortless ease, it finds the perfect 4K picture and brings the big screen experience right into your living room in seconds. Get immersed in mesmeric cinematic excitement with industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon.

The Features

HORIZON Pro brings you the best 4K image quality available in a projector of this size, up to a mega screen size of 300”. With resolution up to 3840x2160p, you can add stadium sized excitement to a game night or have an ultra HD date with your favourite blockbuster. No compulsion anymore to choose portability over screen size or picture quality; HORIZON Pro gives you everything and then some more.

The Specifications

HORIZON PRO gives a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K). The image size of the screen can go from 30–300 inches.The inbuilt sound system offers the joy of Dual 8W Harman / Kardon Speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound Dolby. And it weighs just 2.9kg! The Lamp Life is upto 25,000 Hours. It also has an Android TV 10.0 OS. The display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. You also get an Intelligent Screen Adaptation with ±40 Degrees Auto Keystone Correction (Horizontal & Vertical)

Pricing - Priced at Rs.1,87,500/-

Shared Features of Horizon and Horizon PRO

Key- Stone Correction: XGIMI’s industry-leading automatic keystone correction technology aligns HORIZON’s 4K picture vertically and horizontally to custom fit your walls or screen to a perfect aspect ratio. Use the manual keystone to further customize your screen for up to 45 degrees lateral projection.

Auto Focus: Cutting-edge autofocus keeps your image vivid and clear, all the way to the maximum screen size of 300”

MEMC: Delivers a super low latency with the least amount of image blur using MEMC frame interpolation technology. XGIMI’s proprietary 60Hz motion compensation technology uses a specialized algorithm to prevent image flutter and tailing when projecting dynamic images. Be it sports, movies, or games, the images will stay sharp and clear, even in the heat of action.

Now Available:

https://xgimiindia.com/horizon/

https://xgimiindia.com/horizon-pro/

