Xbox Series X: Microsoft’s bold new gaming console revealed

Microsoft has showcased its next-gen gaming console, Xbox Series X. Earlier dubbed as Project Scarlett, this new console is the most powerful video gaming console that Microsoft has ever built.
The new gaming console bears a boxy look and is built like a tall speaker. The design is unlike any other such gaming console available in the market and may well be a headache for people who like to tuck the console under their TVs.
Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X will support titles than can be played on the existing Xbox One and thankfully, all the previously sold accessories will also be compatible with the new console. The company has not yet revealed the key specification of the console, however, as of now we know that it will be powered by a custom CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. It will render 8K videos, house fast storage, variable refresh rate and will be four times more powerful than Microsoft’s own Xbox One X.
Though the company has not announced the retail price of this console nor has it started accepting pre-bookings, the Series X will start retailing ahead of the holiday season in 2020, probably along with Sony’s yet to be announced, PlayStation 5. If reports are to be believed, both the gaming consoles will share quite a bit of similarity in terms of specifications and features and storage technologies, etc.
In the day an age when technology companies like Google, Amazon are offering cloud gaming services, that allows people to enjoy console-level games through as Netflix-like subscription service, it would be interesting to see how both, Microsoft and Sony cope up to this challenge.
