Worldline launches LINURA LP 7220 POS terminal in India

Worldline announced it has launched one of the most advanced LINUX-based 4G POS terminal – LINURA LP 7220 with highest security protocol, Dual Core Cortex processor and 256MB RAM to enhance in-store digital payments experience in India.

This is an addition to the existing portfolio of Android and LINUX based POS terminals powered by Worldline and deployed by over 20 banks in India, according to a press statement.

The new terminal comes with industry leading features and upgrades across key parameters like faster processing capabilities, 4G communication speed, large memory of 256 MB Flash and 256 MB RAM, and wide acceptance among others. In addition, it comes with resistive touch screen, long battery life of 48 hours and a user friendly interface.

Key advantages of Worldline LINURA LP 7220 POS terminals are:

Wide acceptance across all payment modes

It accepts card payments such as NFC based contactless cards, EMV chip and Magstripe cards; and form factors like BQR, UPI QR, SMS Pay, Amazon Pay, Samsung Pay among others. Merchants can extend the convenience of Value Added Services like BNPL, EMIs, Loyalty rewards management, Dynamic Currency Conversion to consumers. It generates e-charge slip push via SMS & Email for records.

Security and Certifications

Worldline POS terminals are complaint with latest safety and security guidelines. Worldline LINURA LP 7220 POS terminals are PCI PTS 6.x Approved, EMV Level1&2, EMV Contactless L1,Paypass, Paywave, American ExpressPay, Discover D-PAS, CE, TQM, RoHS, ISO90001, BIS, WPC, TEC approved. It also supports report download for TTG (Transaction and Terminal Gateway) and is capable of performing remote diagnostics for quicker resolution of operational issues.

Higher conversions and added revenue streams for merchants

Customers can make payments through multiple modes including cards, UPI , BQR, link based payments resulting in higher conversions. Also, it provides merchants with supplementary revenue streams by offering EMIs, BNPL etc., increasing average ticket size and sales volume.

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO – India, Worldline said, “The launch of LINURA LP 7220 4G POS terminal is yet another step to boost in-store payment experience for merchants and consumers alike. Our terminals will aid banks and their merchants to stay ahead of the curve in terms of mobility, speed, security and ergonomics and fulfill all payment needs with a broad range of services. We are set to enhance our physical merchant touchpoints of over 1 million spread across categories like grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, department stores and others by deploying up to 1,00,000 4G POS terminals in the first stage of launch via our partner banks.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:51 PM IST