Wings PowerPods: Powerbank and Earpods is the same package

Amongst the clutter of budget wireless earbuds, at times it becomes difficult to choose one. Most of these true wireless earbuds come with a similar design, features and just about perform the job they are supposed to. As a user, it is really tricky to choose one until and unless they do not have the X factor in them.

Wings lifestyle recently introduced a pair of true wireless earbuds in India at an MRP of Rs. 9,499, though retailing at Rs. 4500 on Amazon. We got to test these earbuds for an extended period and here is why you should consider Wings PowerPods on any other budget wireless earbuds.

Wings PowerPods: Design, Build and Battery

The Wings PowerPods come in a slightly bigger carry case than any other earbud. This stylish charging case has a a digital display on top that shows the exact percentage of battery left in the case. This is indeed helpful compared to the led notification alert found on most charging cases. As far as the remaining battery in the case is concerned, no more guessing games with these Wings PowerPods. The magnet used in the case is pretty strong and keeps the buds safe.

The buds themselves come with a trick or two to impress you. There is a pulsating ring light which glows green in colour when the buds are in use. Though the buds are discreet when worn, the light is surely an attention grabber and people will surely notice you wearing these funky earbuds. The build quality of the buds and the carry case is impressive, to say the least.

Both the buds come with touch-sensitive controls and connect automatically with a previously paired device, the moment you pull them out of the case. You can play/pause music, control volume and respond to calls by just tapping on the buds. You can also summon Siri or Google Assistant by tapping trice. The buds are of in-ear type and fit into the ear canal easily. The retail box comes with two pair of extra tips in case you need to replace the existing ones for a better fit.

Calls from the buds were clear and the person on the other end could hear me easily. Music is slightly bass heavy but is pleasant. Noise isolation worked fine in crowded areas. Both the earbuds pair with each other every time they were taken out of the case, unlike the Blaupunkt buds that I tried earlier.

The Buds lasted almost 5.30 hours of continuous music playback with the volume cranked up to the maximum. The charging case itself comes with a 2500 mAh battery which can not only charge your earbuds up to 9-10 times but also juice up your smartphone in case of emergency. This is indeed the X factor that differentiates these buds from most other earbuds.

Verdict

The Winds PowerBuds does come with an extra feature or two which makes them stand out of the crowd. I wish there was an app to adjust the audio quality according to your taste. The case felt slightly bulky compared to the ultra-portable Galaxy Buds but the digital display and that extra battery make up for this. If you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds under Rs. 5,000 then the PowerPods should be on the top of your list.