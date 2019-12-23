Will Vivo unveil a foldable phone at MWC next year?

Though most smartphone brands are gearing up for the CES in January, Vivo has sent out invites for an event at MWC in Barcelona on February 23.

The company has not shared any information about the upcoming event as of now. It is worth recalling that it is known to unveil its most interesting and futuristic smartphones at these tech conclaves.

The first phone with an in-built fingerprint sensor, a pop-up camera, and a bezel-less display known as the Apex was revealed at MWC 2018.

What Vivo presented with the Apex a couple of years ago, can still be seen as a design trend in almost every new smartphone regardless of the brand. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a 5G phone which was truly port less and buttonless dubbed as Apex 2, in China. This design could inspire flagship smartphones in the coming years.

Coming back to the MWC teaser, all it states is the date of the event as February 23 and the venue as Barcelona along with the time of the event. Apart from that, there is a large stylized V in the background which may hint at the presence of a foldable design.

As of now, the brand has not revealed anything about the yet to be announced smartphone. While Vivo does not make regular appearances on such grand stages, we can expect that this event will showcase the best of Vivo.

Rumours that Vivo is working on a foldable phone, has been doing rounds for some time. In fact, it was even reported that the company may announce one such phone under its sub-brand called iQOO. Vivo may end up unveiling this phone under the iQOO brand or may even launch a new concept phone altogether.

Foldable phones are considered as the future and this year we already have seen a handful of first-gen devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, Moto Razr, Mi Mix Alpha, and a nondescript Royole Flexpai. Oppo has also confirmed that it is working on a foldable phone which may look similar to the Huawei Mate X.

Samsung is reportedly working on its second foldable phone with a clamshell design and a punch-hole camera. While the tech itself is promising, price and durability are the two factors that brands need to focus on. And if Vivo can answer these questions, then we can expect these foldable devices to go mainstream soon.