Will Apple release more than 4 variants of iPhone 12 next year?

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 has been received really well in the market. The strategy of releasing three different variants, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to cater to different segments of the price gamut is reaping its benefits. This multiple variant theory is, however, starkly different from Steve Jobs’ way of doing things.

It looks like Apple is taking things further ahead with the next iteration of iPhones, due to launch in September 2020. A few days back a famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Cupertino based tech company may launch four different iPhone 12 versions. He also mentioned that all the models of the iPhone 12 may support 5G connectivity.

He believes that there would be a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch variant would be released this year and all of them would support OLED displays. In terms of pricing, the 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be on the cheaper side while the 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants could be called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. He also feels that the iPhone SE may get the second iteration in the form of iPhone SE 2, bringing the total count to five iPhones in 2020.

However, another analyst, Jun Zhang feels that Apple might unveil more than four iPhone 12 variants offering more options for users to choose their device from. According to him, most iPhone 12 variants will come in both 4G and 5G variants taking the tally to 6 different devices in all.

Going by Zhang’s version, this is what the iPhone 12 line up may look like:

· iPhone 12 4G with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and dual rear cameras

· iPhone 12 Pro 4G with a 5.4-inch OLED screen and dual rear cameras

· iPhone 12 Pro 5G with a 5.4-inch OLED display and dual rear cameras

· iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple rear camera + Time-of-Flight 3D sensor

· iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G using a 6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera setup + ToF

· iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G with a 6.1-inch OLED panel, the triple camera setup + ToF

He mentioned that not all the carries in the US are offering of 5G connectivity, Sprint’s 5G coverage is limited to 9 states, hence forcing all the users to buy 5G capable device does not make any sense. Mind you, 5G iPhones will come at a slightly higher price compared to the 4G ones.

Among other features, Kuo claims that the iPhone 12 may still feature a lightning port. Reports also suggest that iPhones are supposed to go portless from 2021. TouchID is expected to return to iPhone 12 as Apple may use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The design of these phones is also expected to get an overhaul.

That being said, all of these are estimates based on inputs from the supply chain industry and other sources. And since the launch is still at least 10 months away, there is a lot of scope of changes since Apple works on multiple devices, simultaneously. We for sure will keep you posted as we get to know more.

Image credit: @BenGeskin / Twitter