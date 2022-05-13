WiJungle bags National Award on National Technology Day 2022

WiJungle, a one-stop unified cyber security platform, has been felicitated with the National Technology Award 2022 by Dr. Jitendra Singh – Minister of State for Science & Technology. The award was presented in a ceremony organised on National Technology Day held on 11 May 2022. The award consisted of a gold plated leaf trophy and cash award of Rs 15 lakhs.

Karmesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of WiJungle said, “At WiJungle, we are dedicated to enabling organizations to secure and strengthen their entire network through the single window. We consider this award as an honour that solidifies our foundation and efforts in the domain of cybersecurity.”

With the increased surface for cyber threats, being an AI and ML-based security platform, WiJungle aims to eradicate the need to have several standalone security products and safeguards organizations' networks.

The cybersecurity platform overcomes the management and scalability challenges by reducing the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. In a short span, it has witnessed extensive growth in customer base by 200 percent with major traction coming from SMBs and the Government, it said.

Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India by the virtue of its mandate, honours technological innovations that have helped in the national growth under the aegis of National Awards from the year 1999.

