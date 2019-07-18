Why companies are looking for more Angular developers in the coming years

Development in the space of web applications has seen remarkable growth recently. Users and consumers have increasingly adapted their behaviour to make use of web-based applications across various electronic devices more rapidly than ever before. This has been supported by the existence of languages that allows developers and enterprises to build and deliver better and enhanced applications that can serve a variety of purposes. In this space, Angular has found its mark quite successfully in a short period of time.

The fact that Angular has been built and supported by Google might have some reasoning for its continued success even today. But there is more to this JavaScript framework than meets the eye. With a number of frontend development technologies in the market today, the reason for a continued rise in Angular training courses and the frequency of companies, large and small, adapting Angular as a potential solution for their frontend needs, the credit goes to how exactly Angular is able to meet challenges consistently as well.

A few reasons why Angular enjoys a popular place amongst enterprises are as follows.

Compatible across versatile platforms

This is pretty much the strongest and the most revered aspects of Angular that has made it the solid winner that it is today. Users are not restricted to a singular device or even a platform in the modern era of choice. Every platform has its own unique features and dependencies all of which need to be accounted for. And the framework offered by Angular manages to do that in a spectacular fashion.

In a time when mobile usage is at an all-time high, the demand for developing applications that run natively on mobile platforms has also increased. These need to be programmed in a specific language to suit the platform’s requirements. Angular can balance them out rather effectively and be used without problems.

The Internet explosion is what made web applications so popular. Being able to provide accessibility from any device helped propel them to a level where the expectations from their functionalities increased, too. Angular has helped meet those expectations, with the latest versions supporting offline functionality with an improved performance capability.

Finally, the classic software development hasn’t seen the sunset yet. Applications that are installed locally on desktops continue to be used widely even today, and across major operating systems that are quite different in their own regard. Development for these platforms is also supported by Angular.

Modular framework and integration capabilities

One of the main reasons that enterprises tend to favour Angular over any other programming framework is because of its modular aspect and the integration friendliness it offers. A lot of large-scale requirements that the enterprises need to fulfil require developing an application that can serve a number of functionalities. Bulking them all together within a single application code not only makes it bulky, but increases the chances of crashes, performance issues, and a nightmare for collaborative development.

Angular framework encourages and supports development in blocks of codes termed as modules. These can be visualized as individual components of the application that serve a particular functionality. This means that they can be reused in other portions of the application as well instead of recoding the same module all over again. Furthermore, these modules can also communicate with each other and support the larger functional aspect of the entire application itself. Not only does this allow separate teams to work together on multiple modules, but it has also been instrumental when it comes to integrating Angular with other frameworks. Performance-wise, it makes an application extremely smooth since functionalities are loaded only when required.

Focused on developing SPAs more effectively

Imagine yourself as a user who is keen on using a particular web-based application. As with any usage, there will be different sections of the application which would have to be traversed and navigated to, in order to complete the functionality, you are looking for. With larger applications, these are quite a lot. If these are built in a traditional multi-page manner, you are looking at incessant page loads and refreshes, all of which add up to increased loading periods and a bad user experience altogether.

Contrast that with SPAs, or single page applications, developed using Angular. The entire application can be loaded within a single page and then updated with additional functionalities in real-time, without refreshing the main page. This allows for seamless user experience and helps present the application as a modern and smart product overall.

When recruiting developers for their requirements, companies usually rely on such Angular interview questions which help them understand if the developer and their principles seem to align with the larger picture of their requirements. With a good understanding of Angular, you can become the programmer they are looking for.