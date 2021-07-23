Who is Justin 'Meezy' Williams? All you need to know about Clubhouse's new app icon

The Clubhouse app logo, which the company changes every month, is used to depict what it stands for: the community. The company uses the headshots of various people as its app icon to accentuate its highly democratized format, a report said. It celebrates and brings exceptional people/artists to the attention of the public, it added.

Who is Justin 'Meezy' Williams?

Clubhouse in a release said Williams is an entrepreneur and manager of 21 Savage. He is one of the most prominent operators in the Atlanta music scene. His club, The Meez-O Estates, is lovingly described as a place to "talk about fun, music, business, & all ratchet activity possible". The club is often a first stop for celebrities, and a staple for musicians and Atlanta cool kids, it added.

Taking about how he made a career out of music, Williams said he has been rapping since when probably I was 12 or 13. "I've always been into music because I used to rap. So most of my connections that I have now are back from high school days rapping, and just being on the scene at all the parties...I actually started throwing parties to pay for my studio time...So I always had a good relationship with all the up-and-coming artists in the A. That kind of got me into managing a little bit you know, I started managing this group prior to Savage [21 Savage] and when he started really taking rap seriously, you know we linked up and its been all she wrote ever since," he said.

Williams has named his club on Clubhouse 'The Meezo Estates' after his house in Atlanta. Since joining the app in September of 2020, Meezy's room record has been prolific. He hosts a weekly R&B show, conversations about fatherhood, NBA celebration cookouts, and rooms debating the latest in music streaming tech. "We hosted rooms teaching aspiring artist managers, interviewed Ne-Yo, Usher came into R&B Wednesdays, and we accidentally even made Clubhouse change their policies because we were goofin' around hijacking rooms with Savage, Wiz Khalifa and The Game. It was fun man, we had some good times on this app," he said.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse is no longer invite-only app. The company’s founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced on Wednesday that Clubhouse is going wide. A Clubhouse spokesperson told The Verge that there are about 10 million people on the waitlist and they will be slowly added to the app over time.