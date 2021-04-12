Where are phishing emails more likely to originate from?

New Delhi: Security researchers have found that phishing emails are more likely to originate from certain countries in parts of Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The country where emails originate and the number of countries they are routed through on the way to their final destination offer important warning signs of phishing attacks.

For the study, researchers at cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Networks teamed up with Columbia University researchers. They examined the geolocation and network infrastructure across more than two billion emails, including 218,000 phishing emails sent in the month of January 2020.

In phishing attacks, attackers use social engineering tactics to lure victims into providing personal information such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, or banking information. Thus, to detect the same, the entire focus should be on the content of phishing emails and the behaviour of attackers.