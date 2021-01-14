WhatsApp's upcoming data policy challenged in Delhi High Court

An application was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday against instant messaging application WhatsApp's upcoming data and privacy policy, on the grounds that it violates the right to privacy of citizens of India.

The petition, moved by advocate Chaitanya Rohilla, states that the policy gives a 360-degree profile view into a person's online activity and that this level of insight into a person's private and personal activities is done without any government oversight.

Among other requests, the petitioner has sought injunction against the updated Privacy Policy by WhatsApp with immediate effect.

Rohilla has also sought a direction to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to lay down guidelines to ensure that WhatsApp does not share any data of its users with any third party or Facebook and its companies for any purpose.