WhatsApp Update: How to download new animated stickers

The latest WhatsApp update allows users to send animated stickers to friends and families.

This feature was long awaited by millions of users in India as the Facebook-owned messenger's rivals - Hike Messenger's main USP was the same.

To view the animated stickers sent to them, WhatsApp users will have to click on the play button.

WhatsApp's latest update has only been made available for Android and iOS users, will the Desktop version rolling out soon

The new animated stickers can be found in the sticker tab in the emoji section.

How to download animated WhatsApp stickers?

1. Open WhatsApp chat with any user and click on the Emoji icon.

2. Tap on the 'Stickers' icon at the end of the screen.

3. Tap on the '+' icon after which you will be directed to WhatsApp's in-built sticker store that has many sticker packs.

4. The new animated stickers can be found in the 'All Stickers' list.

5. The new animated stickers will have a play button next to them. Select the pack of your choose and preview by tapping on them.

6. Tap on 'Download WhatsApp Stickers' option. The downloaded stickers can be accessed from the Stickers section.