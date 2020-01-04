WhatsApp Tricks: How you can transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone

Whether you are a curious tech junkie or just switching from Android to Apple or vice versa, we ar providing you with the information to transfer your Whatsapp messages from Android to iPhone devices

Switching from Android to Apple can be a task keeping in mind to transfer all details from one operating software to another.

Whatsapp Messenger, a free cross-platform messaging software, owned by Facebook is widely used. Many important messages are stored on it which one cannot afford to lose whilst switching from Android to Apple.

Although, there are different ways you can transfer your Whatsapp messages from your Android device to Apple. Ofcourse, both the devices should be using Whatsapp to avail data transfer.

Let us go through various steps which allow transferring of messages between Android and Apple.

1. Dr.Fone

Dr.fone is the first brand that provides Android data recovery for personal use in the world. Let us see the steps to transfer data:

- Start by downloading the dr.fone tool on your computer

- Connect both Android and iPhone devices to your computer

- Once the tool is installed, open and select 'Restore social app'

- From the previous prompt, select 'Whatsapp Messenger' followed by selecting 'Transfer Whatsapp Messages'

- The app will now connect to both your devices on the computer

- Click the 'Transfer' button to initiate the transfer

- Once the transfer process begins, it will enable you to track the progress of the transfer

- When the transfer process is complete, you may disconnect your device

2. Email transfer

Transferring using email is another option but rather a tedious one since only one chat can be transferred at a time.

However, here are the steps to transfer via email:

- Open WhatsApp on your Android device and go to 'Settings'

- Click on 'Chats', then select 'Chat History'

- Select 'Export Chat' and choose the contact whose chat you want to transfer

- Click 'Include Media' if you wish to transfer all media files as well

- Select Gmail and enter the recipients email address, you can use your email if you wish to transfer it to yourself

- Click 'Send' and then you can restore the chats on your iPhone

3. Local Backup

Backup is the easiest way to save and access your chats on any device

- Open WhatsApp on your Android device and go to 'Settings'

- Click on 'Chats', then select 'Chat Backup'

- After the back-up is done, transfer the file to your iPhone

- Open Whatsapp on your Iphone and log-in using the same number

- A message will prompt you to restore local backup, select the backup file and tap on restore