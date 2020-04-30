WhatsApp might finally release the multi-device support feature

With WhatsApp's multi-device support feature on the cards for almost a year, it seems the messaging company is finally going to introduce the feature, at least in the Beta version.

What is multi-device support?

With this feature, users will be able to access WhatsApp from another device without having to log out from their current device.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, screenshots of the new feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp surfaced on the internet recently.

However, none of this has been officially announced by the Facebook owned company and as of now we cannot be sure about the functionality of the feature.

Recently, WhatsApp officially revealed that the video and audio calls on the app will now support up to eight people, which was previously limited to four.

This feature comes after high usage of video and audio calls as the world deals with the lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus.