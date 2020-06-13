WhatsApp may soon support four devices simultaneously

In a recent development, as announced by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo on Twitter, WhatsApp may soon allow users to use your WhatsApp account on as many as four devices simultaneously.
The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing multiple-device support for quite some time now.
As per the tweet by WABetaInfo, currently, the update seems to be under development and the company might release the feature, at least in the beta version soon.
Beta version is an early version of a program or application that contains most of the major features but is not yet complete. These versions are usually released only to a selected group of people, or to the general public, for testing and feedback.
Check out the Tweet by WABetaInfo
Currently, WhatsApp Web allows users to send and receive WhatsApp messages online on the Desktop PC or Tablet. It is the browser-based PC client of WhatsApp messenger. It is not another account but the same account on a web browser and you are simply accessing the same account on these two devices. However, this feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the primary device.
With this new development, users might soon be able to use WhatsApp account on multiple devices like mobile phones and tablets.
In April, a screenshot was posted by WABetaInfo which hinted at this development.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)