WhatsApp may soon support four devices simultaneously

In a recent development, as announced by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo on Twitter, WhatsApp may soon allow users to use your WhatsApp account on as many as four devices simultaneously.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing multiple-device support for quite some time now.

As per the tweet by WABetaInfo, currently, the update seems to be under development and the company might release the feature, at least in the beta version soon.

Beta version is an early version of a program or application that contains most of the major features but is not yet complete. These versions are usually released only to a selected group of people, or to the general public, for testing and feedback.

Check out the Tweet by WABetaInfo