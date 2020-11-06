WhatsApp launches 'Disappearing Messages' feature, here is how you can use it

WhatsApp announced that it is all set to introduce the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature through a latest update, reported Gadget 360. The details regarding this new feature is mentioned in the FAQ section of the app. Pioneered by Snapchat, this feature could be noticed in WhatsApp’s beta version. This feature makes it possible for the user to delete new messages after seven days during both individual and group conversations.

The feature has been “rolling out”, as enthusiasts say, since yesterday and will be available on Android, iOS, KaiOS, WhatsApp Web and Desktop by the end of this month. Detailed instructions have been given at the WhatsApp FAQ page to help users use it.

WhatsApp’s new feature, although similar to other apps is quite different. In Telegram, the user can decide the duration after which messages could be deleted. WhatsApp doesn’t provide the user with this option. The messages disappear after seven days. Snapchat deletes Snaps after they’ve been opened, and deletes unopened Spans after twenty-four hours that are sent to a group.

“We're starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don't”, said WhatsApp in a statement.

The ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature is supposed to be enabled for every individual or group conversation. The app notifications will show the preview of the disappearing message until the app has been opened. ‘Disappearing Messages that have been forwarded to another chat window within seven days won’t be deleted. In case someone has replied to the ‘Disappearing Message’, the quoted text will remain undeleted even after seven days. Traditional ways of saving texts, copying and taking screenshots of the texts remain, however, now in a timeframe. The messages will also enter the user backup but will be deleted after three days, added Gadget 360.

You can follow the following steps to enable and disable the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature:

To enable in group:

1. Open the WhatsApp group chat.

2. Tap the group name.

3. Tab “Disappearing Messages”

- If prompted, tap CONTINUE

4. Select “On”

To disable in group:

1. Open WhatsApp group chat.

2. Tap the group name.

3. Tap “Disappearing Messages”.

- If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

4. Select “Off”

To enable in personal chat:

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3. Tap “Disappearing Messages.”

- If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

4. Select “On”

To disable in personal chat:

5. Open the WhatsApp chat.

6. Tap the contact’s name.

7. Tap “Disappearing Messages.”

- If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

8. Select “Off”