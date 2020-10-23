WhatsApp finally introduces mute forever option for chats

To mute a particular chat, you can choose from three options - eight hours, one week and always. The new feature is available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on WhatsApp web.

Here is how you can mute a chat:

Step 1. Open the chat you want to mute, tap on the menu option on the top right and select Mute notifications.

Step 2. You will see the three options there with the last one being ‘Always'.

Step 3. To mute a chat forever, select ‘Always'.

The messenger service had beta testing the feature for a while. The new ‘Always' mute button was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.10 along with a few other features.

According to reports, it was also working on a new feature which would let you send a media file across on the lines of Snapchat. Using the Expiring Media feature, the user can send a media file like image, video or GIF which would be automatically deleted after the recipient views it.

WhatsApp has been introducing new privacy features recently and measures to curb fake news. Over the last few years, it has introduced special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times.