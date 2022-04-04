Web3 connectivity firm Entain launches Syntropy global routing protocol

Syntropy, a Web3 connectivity company, and Entain, sports betting and gaming company, today announced the implementation of Syntropy's relay network with its decentralized autonomous routing protocol (DARP), connecting the data centers across the globe.

Syntropy’s DARP technology detects performance problems and immediately switches to an alternative, best-performing path, it claims in a press statement.

How does it work?

The Syntropy Relay Network runs on top of the public internet and is fully programmable. This global digital fabric creates a network of networks composed of the best-connected ISPs, clouds, data centers, and devices, ensuring the best possible performance and security. Syntropy’s blockchain-based technology solves the fundamental issues with the internet.

Domas Povilauskas, CEO at Syntropy, said, “With many exciting Web3 and Metaverse projects in the making, we have to face the fact that the current internet infrastructure and routing protocol was not designed for performance optimization which is a fundamental requirement to make digitally immersive experiences a reality. Syntropy’s open, decentralized technology overcomes this technological roadblock.”

“Entain’s forward-looking networking team recognized the need for a Web3-ready connectivity system as they move into entertainment in the metaverse and NFTs," he added.

PoC conducted

Prior to deployment, Entain conducted a technical proof of concept (PoC), revealing that the default internet path suffered a substantial latency increase with spikes over 1500ms for 35 minutes, which rendered the connection unusable. Without any human intervention, Syntropy’s DARP technology immediately detected the performance problem and switched to an alternative, best-performing path immediately.

“Due to the success of the technical PoC with Syntropy’s technology, Entain decided to become a customer and is already planning a rollout across the rest of its global footprint, including its 40+ geographically dispersed private data centers. We are thrilled to be a partner and support their expansion into the metaverse," said Domas Povilauskas, CEO at Syntropy.

This collection of tools and libraries enables enterprises to seamlessly create, automate, scale, and optimize encrypted connections between any devices or services running on a cloud, on-premise, or edge location. Leveraging the encryption layer of Syntropy Stack, Syntropy Relay Network introduces a crucial layer of programmability with enhanced encryption-based security that is critical for enterprise adoption, the statement said.

According to Markus Röglsperger, Head of Network, Datacenter, and Infrastructure Automation, Entain, “Syntropy’s segment-routing approach goes beyond the scope of traditional SD-WAN solutions and perfectly fits to our strategy to connect all Entain’s worldwide distributed sites only over the internet. Instead of relying on Internet Service Providers where Entain must give up control once a packet leaves the private network, Syntropy’s Relay Network continues to optimize Entain’s traffic while in transit all the way to the destination. This not only significantly reduces packet-loss and round-trip-times but also saves a lot of time previously spent on troubleshooting issues between various service providers.”

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:26 AM IST