Wear OS smartwatches are now sending reminders to wash your hands

Washington D.C.: Google's operating system for smartwatches and wearables, Wear OS, now sends periodic reminders to wash your hands. Frequent washing of hands is one of the best defenses against contracting the coronavirus.

According to The Verge, this new feature appears to be part of the v5.4.0 update for the Google Clock app, reported Android Police.

This new feature is added into the Clock application and will send alerts every three hours to scrub your hands; once you are ready, you can start a 40-second countdown.

Though, if this alert is intrusive to you, Android Police notes that you can disable the feature.