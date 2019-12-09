Vivo V17 set to launch in India today: Here’s everything you need to know about the phone

Vivo V17 expected price in India

The Vivo V17 follows the recently launched V17 Pro, which came with a dual pop-up camera and was priced at Rs. 29,990. However, going by the recent leaks and images teased by the company, the V17 is expected to be priced way below the Pro version.

A phone with the same name was recently launched in Russia priced at RUB 22,990 which is approximately Rs 25,000. If rumours are to be believed, the expected price of Vivo V17 in India can be around Rs. 24,000 or even lesser in case Vivo decides to go really aggressive on the Indian pricing.

Vivo V17 expected features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V17 may house a 6.4 -inches Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC and may come in a couple of color options. In terms of storage and memory, the phone may come in a couple of variants including an 8GB/128GB option.

Reports suggest that the Vivo V17 may house a 4500 mAh battery and an 18W fast charging brick could be bundled with the retail unit. The phone could run on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

Going by the leaks, the Vivo V17 is said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back which may house a 48-megapixel Samung GM1 sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a dedicated macro sensor.

On the front, the phone is expected to house a 32-megapixel sensor in a hole-punch design housed in what Vivo call an iView display. An under-display fingerprint sensor could also be a part of the package.