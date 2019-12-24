Vivo refreshes its budget Y series in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Vivo on Tuesday refreshed its Y series in India with the Y11 with a 5,000mAh battery for Rs 8,990.

According to the company, the Y11 is being manufactured at its Greater Noida facility.

The Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent.

The device sports a dual rear camera set up of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

"From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, you can capture your most impressive shots effortlessly. A sharp, 8MP front-camera featuring new AI 'Face Beauty' is built to enhance your facial features with exclusively customised solutions," the company said in a statement.

The device runs on a 12nm octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 1.95GHz and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform and runs Vivo's Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie.