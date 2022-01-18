vEmpire reports robust 2021 profit led by gains in metaverse property, NFTs sales

Decentralized metaverse vEmpire on Monday reported a stellar performance in 2021 with an annualized profit of over $18.5 million, led by gains in metaverse property, sale of NFTs, and staking investments.



The year-end report, compiled by vEmpire, discloses its staking strategies carried out across Ethereum, Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Starlink, leading to unrealized profit surpassing $4 million in the final quarter of 2021 alone.



As early adopters of the Metaverse, the entity’s NFT sales amounted to an additional $500 thousand and supplemented with newly acquired valuable investments, at roughly ninety percent below current market value, concluding its 2021 annualized profit at $18.708 million and a price-earnings ratio of 1.44, 20 times lower than the average company in the S&P 500 today.



For 2022, vEmpire’s objective will remain to spur growth and decentralization of Metaverses.



“Our users have contributed to staking tens of millions of dollars worth of Metaverse tokens on our platform, which has enabled us to build a decentralized Metaverse investment portfolio that represents the largest in the industry,” said Dom Ryder, Founder, vEmpire.



“Overall we are extremely pleased with the performance and the quality assets we have acquired over the past quarter. I am pleased to say we are very much on track for the remainder of our roadmap. We are still incredibly early to the Metaverse,” he added.



vEmpire’s ETH pool allows access for more individuals to the expensive, but profitable, blue-chip NFT protocols like Bored Ape Yacht Club. vEmpire’s ETH staking pool was incepted with 518.7 ETH and its value, as measured by the lowest equivalent asset floor, is now 1,021.5 ETH, almost doubling in value.



Meanwhile, vEmpire’s Metaverse staking options in Metaverses like Decentraland, Sandbox, Starl, and others allow investors to partake in early allocation and investment of valuable plots within Metaverses.

vEmpire’s Metaverse staking strategies provided an opportunity for investors to earn passive income from their investment at high rates through in-Metaverse opportunities such as play-to-earn gaming, event planning, and hosting. They will soon be adding real estate resales as an additional feature of the Metaverse to be enjoyed by all users.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:36 AM IST