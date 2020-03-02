Union Budget 2020: Increase in customs duty cause Apple iPhone price hike

Apple has increased the price of some of its high-end iPhone models in India owing to an increase in customs duty on imported mobile phones and chargers along with social welfare surcharge in the Union Budget 2020.

The price hike on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models along with iPhone 8 will be effective from Monday.

Since iPhone XR and iPhone 7 are being assembled in India by Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron, there is no price change on these hot-selling models.

The company has also exempted the popular iPhone 11 and iPad, Apple Watch and Mac desktops from any price hike.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB will now be priced Rs 1,11,200, while the 256 GB model will be at Rs 1,25,200 and the 512 GB version at Rs 1,43,200.