Uber partners Flipkart to deliver essential items in 3 cities

New Delhi: Ride-hailing company Uber on Monday announced a partnership with etailer Flipkart to help provide essentials items to people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

The aim is to keep vital supply chains running and address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day, both the companies said in a statement.

Millions of people are facing trouble in getting groceries, fruits, milk and vegetables delivered at home, amid acute manpower shortage and supply chain issues being faced by both the retail outlets and online delivery platforms.