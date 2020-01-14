Twitter planning Bitcoin payments as tips on its platform

Dorsey has made absolutely no secret of his love of Bitcoin over the years.

NewsBTC has reported on the Twitter CEO opining that Bitcoin will one day be the currency of the internet and his company Square integrating cryptocurrency payments.

"Dorsey has been a major investor in the Bitcoin micropayments solution Lightning Network," said the report. Dorsey will move to Africa for three-six months this year to "define the future".

"Sad to be leaving the continent for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid-2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part," said the Twitter CEO.

Dorsey has also hired Bitcoin developers for his payments company. He is an advocate of digital currency bitcoin but he also says it is "not functional as a currency".