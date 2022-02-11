Twitter is down for many users in India, US and other countries

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Twitter Inc’s website and mobile application were down for thousands of users since 11 pm on Friday.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

The website shows an error. "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," it read.

Not only in India, but Twitter outage was also reported from United States' L.A., San Francisco, Phoenix and Seattle too.

Check out how Twitter users reacted after the outage:

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:31 PM IST