Twitter faces brief outage, users were not able to see pictures

Twitter users were not able to receive direct messages or attach and see any photos while tweeting. Website outage metric platform "Downdetector" confirmed that Twitter did face an outage across India at around 10 am. Twitter had faced no issues since last five months as their last outage was reported on October 22, 2019.

After users started facing problems, they took to Twitter and have been expressing their concerns. in the way they know best: by posting about it on micro-blogging website.

A Twitter user, Aiyappa CG questioned, "Is #TwitterDown ?? Pictures aren’t loading, Only Videos/Gifs are loading.." While another user said, "Twitter, Went Down 5 mins or more!"